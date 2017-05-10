Throwback: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Real Madrid will meet in Cardiff for this year’s Champions League Final, and the last meeting at this stage didn’t end well for the Bianconeri.

Marcello Lippi’s side were a true European powerhouse, and had reached the final in each of the previous two seasons, beating Ajax on penalties and losing to Borussia Dortmund.

Sir Alex Ferguson famously told his Manchester United to emulate the Old Lady, while Gary Neville described them as “one of the best teams I ever faced”.

Following a thrilling semi-final win over Monaco, Juve were favourites in Amsterdam against a Madrid side which hadn’t won the trophy since 1966.

Didier Deschamps brought an early save from Bodo Illgner, while Raul put one just wide at the near post.

Alessandro Del Piero had scored 10 goals in the competition - as well as 21 Serie A goals - but the forward was carrying a hamstring injury and his involvement was compromised.

With 66 minutes on the clock, a wayward effort from Roberto Carlos was deflected into the path of Predraj Mijatovic, who rounded Angelo Peruzzi to score.

Juve attempted to rally, and Edgar Davids shot straight at Illgner after weaving his way into the box. It was a golden chance, and the Dutchman held his head in his hands.

The Bianconeri couldn’t force a the equaliser, and Los Merengues celebrated their seventh European triumph.

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Mijatovic 67 (RM)

Real Madrid: Ilgner; Panucci, Sancis, Hierro, Roberto Carlos; Karembeu, Redondo, Seedorf, Raul (Amavisca 90); Mijatovic (Suker 89), Morientes (Jaime 82)

Juventus: Peruzzi; Torricelli, Iuliano, Montero, Pessotto (Fonseca 71); Di Livio (Tacchinardi 46), Davids, Deschamps (Conte 78), Zidane; Del Piero, Inzaghi

Ref: Krug

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more