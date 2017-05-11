Post new comment

As someone who has watched both Juventus and Real Madrid avidly this season, I can safely say the Bianconeri have been the better team in every department. Barring two Cristiano Ronaldo hat-tricks against Atletico, Madrid have failed to excel against a big boy so far – or at least not matched the level of performance of the Old Lady’s 3-0 victory over Barcelona.

As bemusement at Barcelona’s decision to let Dani Alves leave on a free transfer last summer sank in, so did Juve reaching their second Champions League Final in three years. However, there’s still a sixth-straight Scudetto and another Coppa Italia to be won before their focus can be on Cardiff.

Juve put in a thoroughly professional performance to not only preserve their Champions League semi-final lead against Monaco, but also build on it, winning the second leg 2-1, despite Kylian Mbappé’s consolation effort. Judging by their trajectory in the competition so far, they have every chance of beating Real Madrid on June 3.

Before then, however, Juve have two of their most important matches of the season coming up. First up is a trip to Roma this weekend, where a point would confirm the Serie A title. Just three days later, the Turin giants will be looking to become the first team in history to win three consecutive Coppa Italia trophies when they face Lazio.

Dead rubbers or not, Juve will be seeking convincing victories over both Crotone and Bologna to ensure they head into their European showdown in peak condition. It’s a sentiment shared by Coach Max Allegri, who not only demands perfect results, but that no stone is left unturned.

Five games in less than a month will be a challenge, made more so by the prospect of key players missing. Miralem Pjanic will miss the Coppa Italia Final through suspension, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca are out for the rest of the season, Sami Khedira is an injury doubt, while Dani Alves, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are all one booking away from Serie A bans.

The real problem might be in attack, where there are precious few alternatives to Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and above all Gonzalo Higuain. Fans will be hoping they are wrapped in cotton wool once the Coppa Italia Final has passed by. Changing the system to 4-2-3-1 was a masterstroke by Allegri, but done too late in the season to find adequate understudies on the transfer market.

Yet it’s in the face of adversity when Juve thrive the most. One Treble has already passed the Old Lady by and she won’t be letting a second chance go quite so easily.

