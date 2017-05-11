Pippo Inzaghi turns down Cesena

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Pippo Inzaghi has turned down the opportunity to take over as Coach of Serie B side Cesena.

The Emilia-Romagna club, who were last in Serie A in 2015, have suffered a disappointing season and are unlikely to persist with current boss Andrea Camplone.

According to Tuttomercato, the Bianconeri made an approach to former Milan boss Inzaghi, who is currently in charge of Venezia.

However, the 43-year-old is said to have made it clear that he is not interested in the post, preferring to remain with the Lagunari.

Inzaghi has enjoyed a highly successful first season with Venezia, leading them to promotion to Serie B as well as victory in the Coppa Italia Lega Pro.

