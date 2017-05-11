Niang to Watford or Toro?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Milan's M'Baye Niang will either move to Watford or Torino in time for next season.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with the English Premier League side, having joined the Hornets in January.

He will return to his parent club once his temporary deal expires at the end of the campaign, but Calcio News 24 claim that he is no longer wanted at San Siro.

According to the Italian football daily, Watford are the favourites to make the loan deal for the Frenchman into a permanent one.

However, they would have to pay a fee of around €18m to persuade Milan to do business.

Should this not transpire, Torino are also said to be interested in securing Niang's services.

