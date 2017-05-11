Immobile: 'My best season'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio's Ciro Immobile says this season is his best yet and is proud of his side's achievements.

The 27-year-old has scored 22 goals so far this campaign, helping the Biancocelesti qualify for the Europa League and reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will face Juventus.

And speaking to Sky, the Italy international admitted Simone Inzaghi's team will need to be at their best to have any hope of lifting the silverware next week.

"We are proud of what we are doing," Immobile said. "Europe has been achieved, now we have to remain focused.

"I am happy for Juve to be in the Champions League final, they are a very strong team and difficult to beat.

"We will try to pose problems for them, it will need to perfect match."

Immobile is happy to have helped Lazio overcome a turbulent period last summer, when they appointed Marcelo Bielsa as Coach only for him to resign within days.

"The situation in the summer was difficult but it could only improve. Work pays off and we are happy to have brought fans and enthusiasm back to the stadium.

"It's my best season, I am at the top and I am proud. It wasn't easy to replace someone like Miro [Miroslav Klose] and enter people's hearts. That was my dream."

Immobile is unsure whether Lazio will sell fellow star forward Keita Balde Diao at the end of the season, but he is sure the right decision will be made.

"We don't talk about it too much but he will know to make the right decision. He is very focused, both he and Lazio will take the right decision."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more