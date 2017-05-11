Pioli set for Viola hotseat?

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli appears set to be the new Fiorentina Coach following positive talks with Viola officials.

The 51-year-old was sacked by former club Inter on Tuesday evening following a terrible recent run of results that saw the Nerazzurri pick up just two points from seven Serie A matches.

However, given the San Siro club's continuing pursuit of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, it was always highly likely that Pioli would be moved on at the end of the season in any case.

According to various Italian media sources, the former Lazio Coach has held productive talks with Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino, who is convinced Pioli is the right man to take the club forward.

As such, his appointment should be confirmed following the conclusion of the season and the expected departure of current Coach Paulo Sousa.

Portuguese tactician Sousa, who has presided over an underwhelming campaign, has a contract due to expire next month and his exit has appeared inevitable for some time.

