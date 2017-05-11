'Gasp the right man in the right place'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi says Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is 'the right man in the right place.'

The experienced tactician has been a revelation with La Dea this season, leading the club to fifth place in Serie A and Europa League qualification.

Speaking to the Bergamo club's official website, Percassi commented on the news that the former Genoa boss has signed a new three-year contract - a decision 'for the good of Atalanta.'

"The boss agrees with a renewal of three years, with the option of a fourth," he explained.

"We are excited by the work he is doing. In keeping with the club, we are honoured.

"It is a decision for the good of Atalanta, he is definitely the right man in the right place."

Percassi, who yesterday bought the Stadio Atleti Azzurri D'Italia on behalf of his club, added that Gasperini's renewal is part of a long-term strategy.

"A good relationship has been created, we have a very good backroom team that works closely with the boss.

"Now, we are a good group and we are confident we can do well. We have a shared strategy, we have a plan of expansion which is yet to be fully developed."

