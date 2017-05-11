Bonucci: 'CL final not enough'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci says merely reaching the Champions League final is not enough for his side.

The Old Lady booked their place at European club football's showpiece event on Tuesday night when they secured a 4-1 aggregate win over Monaco.

They will face defending champions Real Madrid in Cardiff, but the 30-year-old says it will count for little if Juve do not secure their third European crown.

"It is wonderful, but now we have to complete the dream," Bonucci said during an interview with Il Giornale.

"It's not enough just to get to Cardiff, we need to bring the trophy home."

The Italy international added that Juve are in a stronger position to win the Champions League than in 2015, when they were beaten finalists.

"Two years ago we were a surprise. Maybe we were the first ones to be surprised that we managed to get to Berlin. This year we have a different knowledge, desire and hunger.

"Everything has been built up over the passing of the months. We have shown we are a great team on the pitch."

Bonucci was asked whether Juve's 2015 midfield options - Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Arturo Vidal - were better than their current setup.

"It was a great lineup, but this one with Khedira, Marchisio and Pjanic isn't worse.

"We just need to go to Cardiff and play the best match in Juventus' history.

"We can't commit small errors that could cost us dearly. On Sunday we go to Rome to finish off the League and on Wednesday we need to win the Coppa Italia.

"Then, we will concentrate on Cardiff."

Bonucci also praised Bianconeri Coach Max Allegri's decision to change formation during the campaign, with a 4-2-3-1 system now preferred to the staple 3-5-2 that initially made Juve so successful.

"The change in formation gave us the make-up of being a more European team. With the quality we have, we always manage to get at least one goal."

The centre-back had words of praise for teammate Dani Alves, who has been in fine form recently and scored during the win over Monaco.

"He is an alien, because only a great player and serious professional can change his style of play to adpat to ours as he has.

"He has given us experience and enthusiasm, he has taken a little time to understand Italian football and Juventus, but now he has reached unreal levels."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more