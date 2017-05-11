Ramos: 'A final for football-lovers'

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos says the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be one 'for football-lovers.'

Los Blancos, 11-time winners of the competition, booked their place in the Cardiff showdown with a 4-2 aggregate win over city rivals Atletico Madrid last night.

Bernabeu captain Ramos added that although he has a great relationship with Juve forward Gonzalo Higuain, there would be no room for sentiment come kick-off on June 3.

"This group is very hungry. It will be a match for all football-lovers," the 31-year-old stated.

"I am very proud of the team for having reached the final for the third time in four years. It's something incredible that our grandchildren will remember.

"I have a great relationship with Higuain, but I don't intend to give him an inch in the final. There will be sparks on the pitch."

Ramos was then asked about what he believes are the Old Lady's main strengths.

"The defence, Dybala, Pipita and not just that. They are going through a great period.

"But before the final with Juventus we have to focus on the League."

