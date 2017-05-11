NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Khedira on course for Coppa
By Football Italia staff

Juventus' Sami Khedira is on course to be fit for next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final with Lazio.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the course of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Monaco and was replaced by Claudio Marchisio.

It was feared at the time that he could be out for several weeks, but the 30-year-old has taken to Twitter to reveal the problem is not serious.

"Good news. It's nothing serious," Khedira wrote on his official account. "I'll rest for a couple of days but after that I'll be able to help the team in the decisive games."

The news means the German will almost certainly miss this weekend's Serie A match with Roma but should be back in time for the cup final.

