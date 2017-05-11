Khedira on course for Coppa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus' Sami Khedira is on course to be fit for next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final with Lazio.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the course of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Monaco and was replaced by Claudio Marchisio.

It was feared at the time that he could be out for several weeks, but the 30-year-old has taken to Twitter to reveal the problem is not serious.

"Good news. It's nothing serious," Khedira wrote on his official account. "I'll rest for a couple of days but after that I'll be able to help the team in the decisive games."

The news means the German will almost certainly miss this weekend's Serie A match with Roma but should be back in time for the cup final.

