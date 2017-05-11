De Rossi: 'Totti will stop soon'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi says Francesco Totti 'will stop playing soon' as speculation over his future continues.

40-year-old Totti has been a Giallorossi player since 1992 but has only featured on a bit-part basis this season.

His contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires this summer, with new director of football Monchi recently stating that there is an agreement in place that will see the forward quit playing once the Serie A season is over.

Totti himself has refused to comment on his future until closer to the end of the campaign and teammate De Rossi admits he feels for his fellow Roman.

"His current situation strikes me because it is a moment he is going through," the midfielder told Sky.

"Also because he will stop playing soon and because he is a Roma great."

Despite the current uncertainty, De Rossi does not believe either Totti or the club have any cause for complaint.

"He can't complain because he has played a lot and we can't complain because of what he has shown us and what we have enjoyed.

"He has qualities on the field that I envy and will allow him to play that way even when he is 50 playing with friends."

