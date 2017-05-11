De Sciglio linked with Juve, Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio could leave Milan for one of Juventus or Napoli this summer, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire career at San Siro thus far but reportedly told the club he will not sign a new contract.

His current deal is due to expire in 2018, putting the Rossoneri's Serie A rivals on red alert.

Following the reports of his refusal to commit to Milan long-term, De Sciglio was the subject of abuse from fans during and after the recent 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

As such, the Italian daily claim the defender's position at the club is becoming untenable, with both the Old Lady and Partenopei ready to swoop in wth offers should the situation not resolve itself.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more