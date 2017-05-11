Banti to referee Roma-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Luca Banti has been selected to referee the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus.

The complete list of officials for the 36th round of fixtures in Italy's top-flight was submitted this afternoon.

Banti's last Serie A assignment came in the 1-1 draw between Crotone and Milan on April 30.

He will now preside over Sunday's encounter between the League's top two teams, with Juventus needing a point to mathematically secure the title.

Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will take charge of Napoli's visit to Torino, Davide Massa will run the rule over Inter's first match since the sacking of Stefano Pioli, while Gianluca Rocchi will be whistle-blower for the clash between Atalanta and Milan.

Serie A Round 36 Referees:

Atalanta - Milan: Gianluca Rocchi

Bologna - Pescara: Antonio Di Martino

Cagliari - Empoli: Maurizio Mariani

Crotone - Udinese: Michael Fabbri

Fiorentina - Lazio: Domenico Celli

Inter - Sassuolo: Davide Massa

Palermo - Genoa: Daniele Doveri

Roma - Juventus: Luca Banti

Sampdoria - Chievo: Fabio Maresca

Torino - Napoli: Massimiliano Irrati

