Luca Banti has been selected to referee the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus.
The complete list of officials for the 36th round of fixtures in Italy's top-flight was submitted this afternoon.
Banti's last Serie A assignment came in the 1-1 draw between Crotone and Milan on April 30.
He will now preside over Sunday's encounter between the League's top two teams, with Juventus needing a point to mathematically secure the title.
Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will take charge of Napoli's visit to Torino, Davide Massa will run the rule over Inter's first match since the sacking of Stefano Pioli, while Gianluca Rocchi will be whistle-blower for the clash between Atalanta and Milan.
Serie A Round 36 Referees:
Atalanta - Milan: Gianluca Rocchi
Bologna - Pescara: Antonio Di Martino
Cagliari - Empoli: Maurizio Mariani
Crotone - Udinese: Michael Fabbri
Fiorentina - Lazio: Domenico Celli
Inter - Sassuolo: Davide Massa
Palermo - Genoa: Daniele Doveri
Roma - Juventus: Luca Banti
Sampdoria - Chievo: Fabio Maresca
Torino - Napoli: Massimiliano Irrati
