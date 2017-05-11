NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Juve to beat Inter to Schick?
By Football Italia staff

Inter are worried they may lose out to Juventus in the race to sign Sampdoria's Patrik Schick.

The Czech forward has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for the Blucerchiati this season, prompting speculation of a move away.

The player has a release clause of just €25m in his contract, despite Samp's best efforts to drive that figure up towards €40m.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve CEO Beppe Marotta has invited Luigi Ferraris President Massimo Ferrero to Turin for talks over a deal for Schick.

Should a deal go ahead, it would prove a blow to the Nerazzurri, who are said to view the 21-year-old as an important part of their summer transfer strategy.

 

