Conte: 'Here for many years'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte says he wants to stay at Chelsea 'for many years' following reports he may join Inter.

The Italian Coach is on the verge of leading the Blues to the English Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, while they also have an FA Cup final against Arsenal to look forward to.

However, rumours have persisted in recent months that the Nerazzurri are intent on luring him back to his homeland.

According to various media sources, the San Siro club are promising a €15m salary and a transfer warchest to Conte in a bid to revive their ailing fortunes.

Speculation has intensified following the sacking of Stefano Pioli on Tuesday evening, but speaking at a Press conference to preview tomorrow's match with West Bromwich Albion the Chelsea boss insisted he is staying put.

"I have a contract for two years," Conte told reporters. "It's logical that when you start work at a new club, you want to continue working for many years.

"That is definitely what I want."

