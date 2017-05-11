Games of the Season: Atalanta 3-4 Lazio

By Football Italia staff

The very first week of the season brought a thriller between two sides who would go on to challenge for European qualification.

Atalanta and Lazio both went into the season with some apprehension, the Orobici having finished 14th in the previous campaign.

Things where chaotic in the blue half of Rome, as Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as Coach, only to back out, and Simone Inzaghi was permanently appointed in his stead after his caretaker role toward the end of 2015-16.

Despite those distractions, the Biancocelesti raced into a 2-0 lead, Ciro Immobile springing the offside trap and Wesley Hoedt heading home from a free-kick.

Atalanta thought they had got themselves back into it through Rafael Toloi, but he was flagged for offside.

They fell even further behind when debutant Cristiano Lombardi made it three for Lazio, tapping the ball home after Marco Sportiello had saved from Immobile.

It was another debutant, Franck Kessié who reduced the arrears, though he had some help from Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

Marchetti was at fault once again when Kessié grabbed his second, the Italian international spilling a shot from Jasmin Kurtic right to the feet of the Ivorian.

Danilo Cataldi came off the bench to give the Aquile a measure of comfort, but Andrea Petagna made it 4-3 in stoppage time.

The Biancocelesti held on for the three points, but it was a stunning preview of what these sides were capable of.

