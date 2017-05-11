Hysaj: 'Mertens better than Belotti'

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj believes Napoli teammate Dries Mertens is better than Torino's Andrea Belotti.

23-year-old Belotti currently leads Serie A's goalscoring charts with 25 goals, one ahead of Belgian Mertens.

The two teams go head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend, with the Partenopei still in the running for the League's second Champions League automatic qualification place.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Albanian admitted there are still areas his side can improve on.

"Our team always goes out on the pitch to enjoy itself. I know that we also make the fans enjoy it," Hysaj told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"We are developing well and through work we are improving. But there are still things we can improve on.

"We are only thinking about our own game. Torino are a good side, they will want to put on a show after the draw with Juve.

"We are focused on winning. Dries or Belotti? Dries is better."

The full-back also revealed that his role model is former Inter captain and current Vice-president Javier Zanetti.

"My role model is Javier Zanetti, for his professionalism and the way he plays."

