Viola reach agreement for Hugo?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Fiorentina have struck a deal with Palmeiras for defender Vitor Hugo.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of keen Viola interest, with Tuttomercato claiming negotiations between the clubs have been ongoing for several weeks.

Now, the Italian football daily claims an agreement has been reached, with the Florence club paying a fee of €8 to secure the Brazilian's services.

Hugo, who plays as a centre-back, has spent his entire playing career up until now in his homeland.

According to reports, the Viola will wait until the end of the season before officially announcing the completion of the deal.

