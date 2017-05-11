Udinese want Falcinelli?

By Football Italia staff

Udinese are said to be interested in securing the services of Crotone's Diego Falcinelli.

The 25-year-old has played a key role in giving the Pitagorici a fighting chance of staying in Serie A, scoring 12 goals so far this season for the relegation strugglers.

Il Gazzettino reports that the forward's performances have seen him attract the attention of Udinese, while English Premier League team Watford - also owned by the Pozzo family - is touted as another possible destination.

Falcinelli's parent club, Sassuolo, are said to value him at €10m.

The player has been with the Neroverdi since 2009 but has been out on a string of loan spells since then.

