Ronaldo: 'Juve final 50-50'

By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo says the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be 50-50.

Los Blancos booked their place in the Cardiff showdown alongside the Old Lady by beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Portuguese acknowledged that while his side rarely have it easy in finals, he has every confidence in the Bernabeu club to win a third European crown in four years.

"The final nothing has ever been easy for us," Ronaldo told the French sports daily.

"We need to fight until the end and the team is in good shape. The final is 50-50. We have a great team, we show it every week in every match.

"Our team is very complete and now we need to win the Champions League.

"Personally, I am always ready for the key matches like all of the team. I have prepared myself well for the end of the season and we will see how it turns out."

