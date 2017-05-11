NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Ronaldo: 'Juve final 50-50'
By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo says the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be 50-50.

Los Blancos booked their place in the Cardiff showdown alongside the Old Lady by beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Portuguese acknowledged that while his side rarely have it easy in finals, he has every confidence in the Bernabeu club to win a third European crown in four years.

"The final nothing has ever been easy for us," Ronaldo told the French sports daily.

"We need to fight until the end and the team is in good shape. The final is 50-50. We have a great team, we show it every week in every match.

"Our team is very complete and now we need to win the Champions League.

"Personally, I am always ready for the key matches like all of the team. I have prepared myself well for the end of the season and we will see how it turns out."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies