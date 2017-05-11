Dybala: 'Buffon the best ever'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala says Juventus will not be playing for a draw when they face Roma on Sunday.

The Old Lady go into the match at the Stadio Olimpico knowing that a point will be enough to mathematically guarantee a sixth successive Scudetto.

However, the Argentine is adamant that Max Allegri's side will be out to win in what is the start of a pivotal week for the club.

"We are very focused on this match. We know that it will not be easy at all," Dybala told Sky Sport.

"It's true that a draw would be enough, but we always play to win. Facing Roma is always difficult because they have great players."

The Argentine was asked to comment on a number of his teammates, starting with goalkeeper Gigi Buffon.

"For me, Buffon is definitely the number one of all number ones that there have been in football history.

"We are lucky enough to play with him. We enjoy it and we hope it lasts for longer."

Following Sunday's game, Juve will face Lazio in the final of the Coppa Italia before stepping up preparations for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3.

