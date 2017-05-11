Dybala hails Allegri and Zidane

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala admits he would’ve liked to play alongside Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane and thanks Juventus boss Max Allegri for helping him grow.

La Joya spoke to Sky Sport Italia after learning the Bianconeri will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

“I would’ve loved to play alongside Zidane, because we all know his quality. I admired his technique, the way he moved on the pitch, dribbling past players and making it look so easy.

“Everyone saw what a great player he was and now he’s proving himself to be a great Coach too. I think we could’ve worked well together on the field.”

However, when it comes to tacticians, Dybala only has eyes for Allegri.

“I think that I have improved a great deal being part of the Juve mentality, of always stepping on to the field to win, no matter which team you are up against.

“We know the Coach is very important for us, and personally he has helped a huge amount over the last two years, helping me to grow as a player and as a person, not to mention settling me into the role where I am playing now.

“My best form was the week of the two legs against Barcelona. I was in great shape physically, had so much belief in myself and I think that was one of the best moments of my career.

“The second goal against Barcelona was my favourite too, along with my free kick against Palermo.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more