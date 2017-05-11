Dybala: 'My Champions League promise'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala explained the Champions League promise made to his Juventus teammates, facing Roma and a free kick competition with Alessandro Del Piero.

The Argentine sat down with Sky Sport Italia for a lengthy interview, you can read the rest of it here and here.

“The first time I met my new Juve teammates was when they invited me to attend the Champions League Final against Barcelona in Berlin,” revealed La Joya.

“I returned to Italy on the plane with them and that’s when I got to meet most of the players. They welcomed me and in particular Claudio Marchisio said we had to get back out there and return to playing the Final.

“I always remember that phrase, and now that we really are there again… I hope for a different result.”

Juventus lost that 2015 Final to Barcelona, 3-1, and face Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.

Before that, the Bianconeri can clinch their sixth consecutive Serie A title with Sunday’s trip to Roma.

“It’s one of my favourite cities in the world and I made my Palermo debut at the Stadio Olimpico, so it’s very special for me. We are very concentrated on this match and know full well it won’t be easy.

“It’s true that a draw would be enough for the Scudetto, but we always play to win. Roma have many great players, not just Francesco Totti, but I hope to say hello to him. He’s a Gladiator.”

There’s another promise Dybala has made with a Juventus teammate, namely to enter into a free kick duel with Del Piero – refereed by Gigi Buffon in goal.

“We talked about it and realised that, fortunately, we’ll have to wait until after June 3. It’s great having Gigi in goal for this event.”

