U20: Italy squad for World Cup

By Football Italia staff

Italy have named their squad for the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, including players from Milan, Roma, Cagliari, Juventus and Fiorentina.

Coach Alberigo Evani has picked 21 players for the tournament, which runs from May 20 to June 11.

He would’ve had more at his disposal, but several eligible players will be going to the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

They will depart for South Korea on Tuesday and play their first game against Uruguay on May 21.

The group schedule continues with South Africa on May 24 and Japan on May 27, with the top two sides going through.

Goalkeepers: Samuele Perisan (Udinese), Andrea Zaccagno (Pro Vercelli); Alessandro Plizzari (Milan)



Defenders: Mauro Coppolaro (Latina), Federico Dimarco (Empoli), Riccardo Marchizza (Roma), Giuseppe Pezzella (Palermo), Giuseppe Scalera (Fiorentina), Leonardo Sernicola (Fondi), Filippo Romagna (Brescia)



Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Alfredo Bifulco (Carpi), Paolo Ghiglione (Spal), Rolando Mandragora (Juventus), Simone Minelli (Albinoleffe), Matteo Pessina (Como), Mattia Vitale (Cesena)



Forwards: Giuseppe Antonio Panico (Cesena), Riccardo Orsolini (Ascoli), Andrea Favilli (Ascoli), Luca Vido (Cittadella)

