Levante UD look at Honda

By Football Italia staff

Milan benchwarmer Keisuke Honda doesn’t just have MLS as a potential destination this summer, but also Spanish side Levante UD.

The Japan international turns 31 next month and his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Over the last few months, it has become increasingly likely that he will leave Serie A and head to America for Major League Soccer.

However, Super Deporte in Spain suggest that Levante have made an approach for Honda.

It would be a boost to the squad, who have already earned promotion back into the top flight and had Giuseppe Rossi in their ranks last season.

Honda managed just six brief substitute appearances for Milan this term between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, starting one 3-0 defeat to Genoa, for a total 98 minutes of football.

