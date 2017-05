VIDEO: Maradona, The God of Napoli

By Football Italia staff

On the 30th anniversary of Napoli’s first Scudetto, Diego Armando Maradona and his teammates remain legends in the city of Naples.

His image cannot be escaped on the walls and in the hearts of the Partenopei faithful.

The club’s maiden Serie A title was clinched on May 10, 1987.

