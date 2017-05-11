Skorupski agent in Napoli talks

By Football Italia staff

Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who is owned by Roma, met with Napoli today to discuss a summer transfer to the Stadio San Paolo.

The shot-stopper has been repeatedly linked with the role of alternative to Pepe Reina for next season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a lengthy meeting took place today between Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli and agent Bartolomej Bolek.

Fiorentina and Torino are also interested in Skorupski, while Roma do not seem intent on keeping him when his loan spell at Empoli expires.

The 26-year-old would bolster an already-existing Polish group in Naples, including Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski.

