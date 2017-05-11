Morientes Juve-Madrid prediction

By Football Italia staff

Fernando Morientes predicts Real Madrid will beat Juventus in the Champions League Final “with a non-existent Gareth Bale penalty.”

The sides will face off in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on June 3, their first Final meeting since an offside Predrag Mijatovic goal in 1998.

“I believe this time the result will also be 1-0 to Real Madrid,” former striker Morientes told Spanish newspaper As.

“It’ll be decided by a non-existent Gareth Bale penalty. In 1998 we were not the favourites going in, as Juve had Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Pippo Inzaghi. But we won anyway.

“With Real Madrid going into a Final, I always felt we were the favourites, but in the end it’s all down to destiny.”

Gigi Buffon has never won the Champions League and Morientes concedes it’s about time for the 39-year-old legend.

“Football owes a Champions League trophy to both Buffon and Atletico Madrid. In this sport you are remembered if you win, not if you finish second.”

