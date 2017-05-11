NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Report: Milan get Ricardo Rodriguez
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly on the verge of signing Ricardo Rodriguez after Wolfsburg agreed to a discount on his €22m release clause.

The chase has been on for the 24-year-old left-back over several months, even before Yonghong Li had completed his takeover of the club.

According to SportItalia, Bundesliga club Wolfsburg have finally accepted the proposal on the table with a discount on his €22m clause.

The deal would be worth €18m plus bonuses.

Ricardo Rodriguez is believed to have already agreed terms with Milan and is eager to make the move to San Siro.

The Rossoneri are completely revamping their defence, paying a similar sum to Villarreal for Mateo Musacchio.

