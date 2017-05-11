Perisic 'better option than Man Utd'

By Football Italia staff

Inter have a plan to sell Ivan Perisic, said his former agent, but “there’s a much more attractive option than Manchester United, albeit with less money.”

The 28-year-old left-sided winger has repeatedly been linked with a move away from San Siro, having arrived from Wolfsburg for €19m in the summer of 2015.

“I have no doubts that Inter have a plan to sell Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic this summer,” agent Tonci Martic told Croatian site Vecernji.

“Even if there has long been speculation about the €60m that Manchester United offered for Perisic, I discovered that Ivan has a better and much more attractive option than Manchester, but it’s all being kept very quiet.

“In that case, perhaps Inter would receive less money for the transfer and Perisic would earn less than United are offering, but he would have a better chance of winning something.

“In sport it is important to live in harmony with the best player in the world and win the Champions League.”

