Milan pick Montolivo for Atalanta?

By Football Italia staff

Milan could start Riccardo Montolivo and Alessio Romagnoli in Saturday’s Europa League showdown with Atalanta.

It kicks off on Saturday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

With three rounds remaining, there are six points separating fifth-placed Atalanta from the Rossoneri.

Vincenzo Montella has to do without suspended Gabriel Paletta and Lucas Ocampos, while the season is over for Giacomo Bonaventura and Ignazio Abate.

Romagnoli has missed the last couple of games due to injury, but has resumed training and could well be back in the starting XI this weekend.

Davide Calabria, Leonel Vangioni and Luca Antonelli are not 100 per cent fit either, so the only other option would be Gustavo Gomez, who hasn’t started for three months.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Montolivo was tested in the game between ranks today and is an option to start in Bergamo.

It’d be a special game for the 32-year-old, who began his career in the Atalanta youth academy and hasn’t played since rupturing the cruciate ligament in his knee in October.

Montella also has to pick in attack between Gianluca Lapadula and Carlos Bacca, having benched the Colombian for three rounds in a row.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more