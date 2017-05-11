Sevilla ask Samp for Torreira

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla are preparing an offer for Sampdoria and Uruguay talent Lucas Torreira, but want a discount on his €12m release clause.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Estadio Deportivo, the Liga club is ready to surge forward in its interest for Torreira.

The 21-year-old creative midfielder is one of the lowest-paid players at Marassi, having come up through the Pescara youth academy to join Samp for €2m.

Pescara are also due 20 per cent of any future transfer fee as part of that deal.

Torreira’s current contract with Samp expires in June 2020 and he is reportedly refusing to sign an extension unless the terms are vastly improved.

He has a €12m release clause in his contract, but Sevilla are eager to negotiate a discount.

Estadio Deportivo note his agent Pablo Bentancur confirmed Torreira would be very much in favour of a move to Sevilla.

