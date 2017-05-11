Gagliardini: 'Inter form embarrassing'

Roberto Gagliardini feels the Inter collapse has been “inexplicable. This cannot be who we really are and we’ve got to prove it. This is embarrassing.”

The Nerazzurri sacked Coach Stefano Pioli after managing just two points in the last seven Serie A games, leaving them outside the Europa League spots.

“As soon as I arrived, the team was going really well, we were chasing down the top three and then this sudden downturn was just inexplicable,” Gagliardini told Inter Channel.

“We have to get out of this situation as soon as possible. This cannot be who we really are and we’ve got to prove it with our performances, even beyond the results.

“We have to fight hard for ourselves and for the fans, because this is really embarrassing.”

The 23-year-old midfielder joined from Atalanta in January for €22m plus up to another €5m in bonuses.

“First Inter, then the Italy call, but also some criticism. The last few months have been intense. If I think back to where I was a year ago and where I am now, I am so happy.

“This is only the first step and I want to do better. I will admit I never did score many goals and that’s a defect in my game. I am training to improve my finishing skills.

“Maybe that’s also why I became more of a defensive midfielder – if you can’t score goals, there’s no reason to be near the opposition net.”

