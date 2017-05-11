Ones to Watch in Week 36

By Football Italia staff

The Scudetto could be assigned with a point at the Olimpico, Atalanta close on Europe and Empoli can send Crotone down.

As we approach the finale of this Serie A season, we could see a lot decided with only three rounds left.

Last week, Palermo joined Pescara in being relegated to Serie B following their 1-1 draw away to Chievo, and Crotone could join them if results don’t go their way.

The European places could be largely settled this weekend, with both the Champions League and Europa League places up for grabs.

And of course, the Scudetto could be sealed in a potential title decider at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Here’s what to look out for in Week 36.

Title decider in Rome

Following a good week where they defeated Monaco to reach the Champions League for the second time in three years, Juventus could make history this Sunday night in a massive game away to Roma.



Max Allegri’s side know that all they need is a point to become the first team in Italian football history to win six consecutive Scudetti, and what better way than to confirm it in the backyard of the only team to stay close to the runaway Bianconeri train?

However, if Roma do manage to pull off a victory, they will cut the gap down to just four points, but with the Old Lady at home to Crotone and away to Bologna, it may just be a case of delaying the inevitable this Sunday night.

European places to be settled

If the Giallorossi do pick up any points against Juventus, they will be confirmed for a top three finish, and so will Napoli if they win away at Torino and Lazio fail to beat Fiorentina on Saturday night.

Speaking of Lazio, and after Simone Inzaghi’s side clinched Europa League football, they could actually close the gap between themselves and Napoli in third, provided they win and Maurizio Sarri’s team drop points.

With both sides at home next week to Inter and Fiorentina respectively, could this be a turning point in the race for the final guaranteed Champions League spot?

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side could also put the icing on what has been an incredible season by qualifying for Europe next season, provided they defeat Milan at home on Saturday. Vincenzo Montella’s side are the closest challengers to La Dea, but a victory for Atalanta could put the Rossoneri are serious risk of losing sixth place.

Last chance saloon for Crotone

After picking up 14 points in their last six games, on-form Crotone have given themselves a realistic chance of beating the drop and surviving in Serie A for one more season.

With two tough games coming up against Juventus and Lazio, this weekend’s home game against Udinese could bring them to within one point of 17th-placed Empoli.

However, if Giovanni Martusciello and his side win and Crotone lose, Empoli will be safe. This permutation would bring Genoa back into the relegation mix, but if the Grifone win away to already relegated Palermo, Crotone will not be able to catch them.

Davide Nicola and Crotone will have to hope that both Empoli and Genoa lose, which would give them such a huge chance of pulling off a great escape after looking doomed for most their debut campaign.

New era at Inter

Following the sacking of Stefano Pioli, Inter will be determined to end the season in a flourish and try to keep any faint hopes of European football alive.

Caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi will oversee the final three games, with the first being at San Siro this weekend against midtable Sassuolo. As Suning search for a new Coach to take over the Inter hot seat, this game could be one of the best of the weekend.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side will look to end an average campaign on a high, with Di Francesco looking ever likely to depart the Mapei Stadium in the summer. The Neroverdi will want to finish the season in the top half of Serie A, and a win against a broken Inter side could be what they need for that final push.

