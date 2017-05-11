Ferrero: 'Schick stays, Muriel goes'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is confident Patrik Schick will remain for another season, but Luis Muriel “should go to a big club.”

The Blucerchiati patron spoke to TMW Radio about the strikers currently attracting a lot of interest from clubs all over Europe.

“We have not met Schick’s agent this week. I really hope and believe that he will stay here next season. The lad is in good shape and (Coach Marco) Giampaolo is teaching him football.

“If his agent has the slightest bit of intelligence, he’ll advise Schick to remain at Samp. With us he will develop and become a great player. He reminds me of Beckenbauer.”

However, Muriel is expected to go to Inter over the summer, or at least he was until the sudden sacking of Coach Stefano Pioli.

“Muriel is the love of my life,” continued Ferrero. “Unfortunately, I think that many clubs will come and ask for him. I say this from the heart, I really think it’s time he takes flight.

“After many years at Sampdoria, it’s only right that a player like him should go to a big club and continue his own path.

“Next season, Samp will be a fearsome prospect. We used to change too much, but we’ve found the structure of the side now and just have to improve what we’ve seen this term.”

Lucas Torreira has been linked with Sevilla and has a €12m release clause in his contract.

“I haven’t heard anything about that. The lad is doing well and it’s not true that he turned down a new contract. He has a five-year contract still. I have no news on him wanting to leave, it’s all just media speculation.

“Nobody has asked us for Torreira and we’ll decide what to do when the moment comes.”

