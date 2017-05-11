Zanetti wants Cecchini at Inter

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti has reportedly recommended that Inter go for Banfield midfielder Emanuel Cecchini.

The 20-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign and grew up at the same club that launched Zanetti in Argentina.

This season Cecchini has scored three goals in 20 Primera Division appearances.

According to Calciomercato.it, Inter Vice-President Zanetti suggested they target the playmaker this summer.

