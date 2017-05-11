Simoni: 'Inter disrespected Pioli'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Gigi Simoni believes sacking Stefano Pioli showed “a lack of respect and had nothing to do with the football aspect.”

Pioli only took charge in November after Frank de Boer was dismissed, but was fired on Tuesday.

Primavera youth team boss Stefano Vecchi will take over for the remaining three rounds of the season.

“It doesn’t seem like a good idea at all. Kicking out a Coach with three games left shows a lack of respect,” Simoni told reporters.

“In football these things happen, it even happened to me a couple of times, to get fired when the decision had nothing to do with the football aspect.

“It’s a horrible situation to be in, because the performances under Pioli were inconsistent, but he had a very good start. These five or six defeats in a row ruined everything.”

In fact, Inter have managed just two draws in the last seven rounds, failing to enjoy a victory since crushing Atalanta 7-1.

Simoni was asked about the rumour Inter are going for current Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique.

“He was already at Roma and the final season at Barcelona didn’t go well either. I remember him at Roma, he had huge problems and didn’t get success at all.

“It’s true Walter Sabatini has a good rapport with him, but I’d go for a different Coach, probably an Italian one.”

