Pochettino or Luis Enrique for Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are ready to offer Mauricio Pochettino double his current Tottenham Hotspur wages, while Luis Enrique is another name mentioned.

The Nerazzurri sacked Coach Stefano Pioli on Tuesday evening, handing the reins to Stefano Vecchi for the last three rounds of the season.

Antonio Conte is the first choice, though Chelsea do not want to let him go, followed by Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid and Roma’s Luciano Spalletti.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, the Pochettino option remains on the table and Inter are prepared to offer him €10m per year wages – approximately double what he currently earns at Tottenham.

It’s reported that if Pochettino does leave, then Spurs will turn to current Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb have suggested Luis Enrique as a candidate for the Inter bench next season.

He already confirmed that he is leaving Barcelona this summer and has limited Serie A experience thanks to a one-season spell at Roma.

It was former Giallorossi director of sport Walter Sabatini, now Inter director, who hired Luis Enrique at Roma in June 2011 and the pair remain very close.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more