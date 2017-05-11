EL: Man Utd v Ajax Final

By Football Italia staff

At the end of two fiery clashes, Manchester United and Ajax have reached the Europa League Final, eliminating Lyon and Celta Vigo by narrow margins.

It was another dramatic evening in the tournament and set up Jose Mourinho’s multi-million-pound side against the young guns in Stockholm on May 24.

Manchester United had won the first leg 1-0 away from home and, after some early Sergio Romero saves on Iago Aspas, Marouane Fellaini nodded in a wonderful Marcus Rashford cross.

However, Celta Vigo attacked for the rest of the game and, after John Guidetti missed a series of sitters and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s screamer was punched away, ex-Fiorentina defender Facundo Roncaglia equalised with six minutes to go.

Roncaglia then got sent off along with Eric Bailly for a scuffle, so Bailly will be suspended for the Final.

Celta would’ve qualified with an away goal and Guidetti had the chance six yards from the line, but incredibly kicked it up on to his own hand.

Ajax had won the first leg 4-1 against Olympique Lyonnais and scraped through despite a 3-1 defeat in France.

Kaspar Dolberg’s delightful chip seemed to secure the tie just 27 minutes in with a precious away goal, but Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in three minutes on the stroke of half-time.

Rachid Ghezzal opened up the tie again on 81 minutes and Lyon poured forward, especially after Nick Viergever completed his nightmare performance with a second yellow card, but Maxwel Cornet’s angled drive shaved a coat of paint off the far post.

