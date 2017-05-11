Romero shrugs off Inter rumours

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Romero shrugged off reports he was wanted by Inter. “I doubt I’ll be in Italy next season, as I’m happy at Manchester United.”

The former Sampdoria goalkeeper was kept busy in tonight’s 1-1 Europa League semi-final draw with Celta Vigo, which saw them into the Final on May 24 against Ajax.

“Mamma mia!” he told Sky Sport Italia of the tense finale and John Guidetti last-gasp miss.

“We suffered at the end, it was really tough, but we reached the Europa League Final and that was our objective at the start of the season.”

Romero was asked about the rumours he could be back in Serie A next season for Inter or another club.

“No, I doubt I’ll be in Italy next year. I am very happy in Manchester, they make me feel important and I hope to stay for a long time.”

