NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Romero shrugs off Inter rumours
By Football Italia staff

Sergio Romero shrugged off reports he was wanted by Inter. “I doubt I’ll be in Italy next season, as I’m happy at Manchester United.”

The former Sampdoria goalkeeper was kept busy in tonight’s 1-1 Europa League semi-final draw with Celta Vigo, which saw them into the Final on May 24 against Ajax.

“Mamma mia!” he told Sky Sport Italia of the tense finale and John Guidetti last-gasp miss.

“We suffered at the end, it was really tough, but we reached the Europa League Final and that was our objective at the start of the season.”

Romero was asked about the rumours he could be back in Serie A next season for Inter or another club.

“No, I doubt I’ll be in Italy next year. I am very happy in Manchester, they make me feel important and I hope to stay for a long time.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies