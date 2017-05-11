NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Milan fly out for Rodriguez
By Football Italia staff

Milan directors are expected to fly out to Germany next week to finalise the €18m plus bonuses deal for Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Swiss international is eager to make the move to San Siro and has for some time agreed personal terms.

According to SportItalia, he’ll sign a contract worth €3m per year plus €0.5m bonuses.

Wolfsburg have seemingly accepted the proposal of giving a discount on the €22m release clause in his contract, allowing Rodriguez to leave for €18m plus bonuses.

It’s reported Milan directors will fly out to Germany next week to sort out the final details.

Rodriguez had also been of interest to Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter and Arsenal.

Sky Sport Italia suggest the deal is practically done, but Wolfsburg want to secure their Bundesliga safety before completing the paperwork.

