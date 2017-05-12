Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Friday May 12 2017
Allegri the Underdog

With the first step towards a potential Treble this weekend, Edo Dalmonte argues Max Allegri has always been underestimated. 

Forced to give a straight answer, many Calcio fans would admit that they still don’t have a very positive opinion of Max Allegri.

Lurking in the back of their minds, Maxskepticism has many thinking that the former Rossoneri Coach is one mistake away from reverting to the blundering mess Silvio Berlusconi used to rail against, the Cavaliere once claiming at a political rally that Allegri “didn’t understand [expletive] all” about football.

Yet he had won the Scudetto at his first attempt, a 0-0 draw away to Roma proving enough to secure the Serie A title early. It’s a pattern he could repeat at the Stadio Olimpico this Sunday.

Yet most fans would have agreed with Berlusconi back then, the Juventus faithful booing Allegri’s arrival at Vinovo when he was hired in July 2014, the rest of the Calcio community suppressing laughter and bewilderment.

Three years later, Serie A is as Black and White as ever and the rest of the continent is learning to treat the Old Lady as a serious contender - Allegri helping his men sweep Porto, Barcelona and Monaco aside on their way to a second Champions League Final in three years.

Milan, for their part, have cycled through four Coaches and remained firmly out of Europe, Berlusconi leaking character assassinations to his compliant Press whenever the mood takes him.

Though it would be normal to ask to what extent Allegri has improved since his time at Milan, the truth is that the Tuscan was pretty good to begin with, and that Coaches are commodities in this league to be sacked, replaced and re-hired at a whim, often within a few weeks. In a league dominated by volcanic Presidents and chaotic clubs, plenty of promising minds simply never get a chance to fully express their potential.

Though many have argued that Allegri took over an Antonio Conte team in an almost subservient division, it is just as clear that, three years on, it’s very much an Allegri team, and it’s as dominant as Conte’s ever was.

Gone are the Pirlos, the Tevezes, the Vidals and the Pogbas. The BBC is older and more injury-prone, the full-backs (barring Alex Sandro) ageing, the forward lines chock-a-block with new faces needing integration. 

Yet Allegri has still built a war machine, patiently coaxing young guns like Paulo Dybala into becoming stars and helping Gonzalo Higuain adapt to a system very different from Napoli’s. His inventiveness was evident in Milan, where he turned Robinho into the disciplined, hard-running winger Mario Mandzukic has recently morphed into.

The Livorno native has even turned the tables on the tactical critics. Though he used to drive Milan fans to distraction with his oddball line-ups, it has since emerged that experimenting with the unpopular four-man defence would come in very handy indeed, the Bianconeri reaching two European Finals while Conte’s 3-5-2 blundered in the mud.

Accused of not getting on with his players at San Siro, Max had the humility to listen to the BBC after a dispiriting loss to Sassuolo in October 2015, one that left the Bianconeri stranded in 11th place in the table. Complying with the dressing room’s request for a return to 3-5-2, Allegri led his men to 25 wins out of 26, and a fifth straight Scudetto.

It’s one thing to handle a squad full of Constants and Antoninis, another to keep Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia, Juan Cuadrado, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Mandzukic all happy, especially when most of these big names have seen extended bench time. Making an example out of Leonardo Bonucci by leaving him out against Porto looks increasingly like a great decision, though it was pilloried by many when it was initially made.

Having achieved so much on the sporting plane, it is increasingly evident that Allegri’s real weakness has nothing to do with football, but with perception. Not yet fully rehabilitated in our short, selective and narrative-obsessed minds, only a win in Cardiff will be enough to wipe Max’s slate clean, and give him the respect he’s always deserved. 

Have your say...
Edoardo Dalmonte
I thank all you guys for pointing out that thing about already respecting Allegri as a high-level Coach.

What do non-Juventinos think?

This could be me misreading the situation completely.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 10:32am
Bb
Another thing I would like to point out the difference between Conte and Allegri is the mentality instilled when approaching a stronger opposition. Conte despite a great motivator is also a highly pessimistic guy. U can tell whenever he takes on a "big team" he would go "we might lose" in any pre-match conference. Allegri on the other hand would say "we can win". Conte is a realist and doesn't go against the odds, Allegri is a dreamer but one who realize the dream.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 9:40am
Bb
Allegri has already won the heart of Juventus faithful. For a coach to bring this team into UCL Final 2x in 3 years shows he has got the depth and volume of a world class coach. I'm not saying Juventus is not well capable of being a finalist, but when u look at the amount of changes within the past 3 years, it is never easy for any coach to find a solution and to get the team back on their feet in such a short period of time. Allegri is a true masterclass for doing that.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 9:33am
Bb
I was first to admit I was deeply embarrassed for wrongly misjudged the board to assign Allegri as the new head coach because I really thought he was the problem to Milan's woes and I feel stupid now whenever I think about it. I hardly used to watch Milan games and all I heard was Allegri the culprit for Milan's collapse from the fans and Berlusconi and co. Then I started watching Milan again with Montella at helm, and I say to myself, this team is serious. Allegri was just a scapegoat.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 9:26am
Rez
Absolutely disagree... I think true football fans and experienced ones who've been watching football for long enough, would all agree that being in the final 2 times in 3 years is already sign of a great coach at the helm. Also his game reading skills and tactical flexibilities are second to no coach across Europe. I admire Conte and appreciate what he did at Juve but his side struggled to break down teams like Malmo and Galatasaray... Allegri is a completely different level.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 8:58am
Juventino
It's not true anymore... he already won all Juventus fans hearts. We thing he is a genius, period.
on the 12th May, 2017 at 8:48am

