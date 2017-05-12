Napoli keen on Inaki Williams

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are said to be keen on a summer bid for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

According to Corriere dello Sport, sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is enamoured with the 22-year-old, believing he will be a perfect match for the Partenopei.

The Italian newspaper suggests that the interest signals a change of tack in the club’s scouting policy, now preferring to seek players from La Liga rather than South America.

Born in Bilbao to a Ghanaian father and Libyan mother, Williams holds a Spanish passport and Basque citizenship, allowing him to play for the famously insular club.

This term he has become a regular starter for Los Leones, scoring four goals and providing six assists in his 30 games so far.

