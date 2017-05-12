Schick refuses contract offer?

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick has reportedly rejected a fresh contract offer from Sampdoria.

The Blucerchiati signed the striker from Sparta Prague in the summer, and included a €25m release clause in the initial deal.

A subsequent explosion onto the Serie A scene has meant that President Massimo Ferrero has been attempting to offer the player a new deal - in order to increase that clause - with clubs waiting in the wings to snap up the Czech youngster this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Schick has so far refused the offers from Samp in an attempt to keep his options open for the start of the transfer window.

Juventus are said to be in pole position to being the 21-year-old to Turin, with Inter, Arsenal and Chelsea also believed to be in the race to land his signature.

