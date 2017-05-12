NEWS
Friday May 12 2017
Juve to meet Bayern for Costa
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Juventus will meet Bayern Munich executives in order to discuss a deal for winger Douglas Costa.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta from Juventus are due meet with officials from the Bavarian club to discuss the situation with Medhi Benatia and Kingsley Coman.

During these negotiations, it’s reported that the Bianconeri will lay the foundation for summer negotiations over Costa, with whom they have been linked with over several months.

The 26-year-old has suffered a lack of playing time this season under Carlo Ancelotti, with just 14 Bundesliga starts, although has endured a series of minor injuries.

