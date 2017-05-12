NEWS
Friday May 12 2017
Inter still hopeful for Conte
By Football Italia staff

Inter reportedly remain hopeful of tempting Antonio Conte to San Siro next season, despite the Coach having stated he will remain at Chelsea.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the next few days will be critical as the Italian boss seeks assurances from Blues owner Roman Abramovich for next season.

Conte is said to want certain guarantees before he commits to another season, as he wants to achieve Champions League success.

The Italian newspaper reports that thanks to excellent diplomatic work from Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio, the club are still hopeful of bringing in the former Juventus boss with a supposed offer of €15m per season.
 

