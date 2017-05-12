Inter fans plan protest

By Football Italia staff

Inter fans are said to be planning a protest against players and management when the Nerazzurri host Sassuolo this weekend.

Sacked boss Stefano Pioli will reportedly escape the vitriol, as 40,000 supporters are expected at San Siro for the early kick-off on Sunday.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Curva Nord is unhappy with the club’s leadership, believing that there were deeper underlying problems that caused the terrible results that led to Pioli’s sacking.

His side took just two points from seven Serie A matches, the worst record of any team in the division during this period.

