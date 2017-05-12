Juve top 16-17 UEFA rankings

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have climbed to the top of the UEFA rankings list for 2016-17 after they secured a Champions League final place alongside Real Madrid this week.

The list reveals that the Bianconeri currently score 35,850 points, whilst rivals Real have 34,942.

In the overall list, Max Allegri’s side are fifth, following Real at the top, Bayern second, Barcelona in third and Atletico Madrid fourth.

Juventus are the only Italian side in the top 15 of either ranking.

The full lists are as follows:

2016-17

1. Juventus ITA 35,850

2. Real Madrid ESP 34,942

3. Atlético ESP 32,942

4. Monaco FRA 27,816

5. Barcelona ESP 26,942

6. Bayern GER 24,914

7. Dortmund GER 24,914

8. Leicester ENG 24,814

9. Sevilla ESP 22,942

10. Paris FRA 22,816

11 Lyon FRA 22,816

12. Manchester United ENG 22,814

13. Ajax NED 22,780

14. Beşiktaş TUR 21,940

15. RC Celta de Vigo ESP 21,942

Updated rankings overall

1. Real Madrid ESP 174,914

2. Bayern GER 154,899

3. Barcelona ESP 151,914

4. Atlético ESP 142,914

5. Juventus ITA 140,666

6. PSG FRA 126,266

7. Dortmund GER 124,899

8. Sevilla ESP 112,914

9. Benfica POR 111,866

10. Chelsea ENG 106,021

11. Arsenal ENG 105,021

12. Manchester City ENG 100,021

13. Porto POR 98,866

14. Schalke GER 96,899

15. Bayer Leverkusen GER 90,899

