Dybala: 'Totti an absolute champion'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala insists that Roma captain Francesco Totti is an 'absolute eternal champion'.

His Juventus side could potentially clinch the Scudetto at the Stadio Olimpico this Sunday evening, click here for a preview.

"Totti? He’s a legend: it is the truth," La Joya told Sky Uno. "I do not know Francesco in person, but like [Gianluigi] Buffon he is a leader and absolute eternal champion. Do I see myself playing up to the age of 40 like them? I do not know (laughs).

"[Zinedine] Zidane? He is one of my role models and I could resemble him, but you’d have have to tell me. Others? I really liked Ronaldinho."

