Friday May 12 2017
Torino interested in Tatarusanu
By Football Italia staff

Torino are said to be among a number of clubs interested in Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

With the future of Joe Hart uncertain in Turin and backup ‘keeper Daniele Padelli having refused a contract renewal, the Granata are in the market for a new number one.

The Viola meanwhile, signed Marco Sportiello from Atalanta in January, with the Italian set to become a permanent fixture in the first team from next summer.

Sporting director Pantaleo Corvino already brought in 19-year-old Bartlomiej Dragowski in from Jagiellonia Białystok as a backup last summer, which means Tatarusanu could well be surplus to requirements.

La Nazione reports that various English clubs are interested in the Romanian international in addition to Torino, with bids expected to arrive this summer.

